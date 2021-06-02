ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.1%)
ASC 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.02%)
FFL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.08%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.64%)
KAPCO 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
PRL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.3%)
PTC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TRG 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.17%)
UNITY 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.83%)
WTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.24%)
BR100 5,267 Increased By ▲ 8.23 (0.16%)
BR30 27,521 Increased By ▲ 89.19 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,211 Increased By ▲ 19.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,691 Decreased By ▼ -40.7 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Technology Park to be built in Pakistan’s first STZ

  • The project is expected to create more than 5000 highly skilled jobs and generate over US$ 200 million of revenue
Ali Ahmed 02 Jun 2021

Rapidev DMCC, a UAE based technology solutions provider will establish a Technology Park in Pakistan’s first Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Islamabad.

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and Rapidev DMCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

According to the MoU, both the organizations will work together to achieve high-tech industrial growth, create job opportunities, upskill the youth, and attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) through development of a knowledge ecosystem driven by research, innovation and collaboration.

Amer Hashmi, Chairman STZA, stated that the Technology Park in the Islamabad STZ will encourage innovative solutions and provide futuristic entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.

The STZA stressed that Special Technology Zones (STZs) have the potential to change the economic outlook of Pakistan by enhancing IT exports and encouraging technology and knowledge transfer from global technology hubs.

The 3 Pol (People, Purpose, Passion) Technology Park will be built at an investment of US$ 100 million, and will spread over an area of 650,000 sq. ft. The facilities offered to resident companies will include technology towers, R&D labs, production and manufacturing plants, certified testing centers, wellness facilities and a Center of Excellence.

The project is expected to create more than 5000 highly skilled jobs and generate over US$ 200 million of revenue in the coming few years.

The MoU with Rapidev DMCC on 3 Pol Technology Park is STZA’s second after the former MoU was signed with iEngineering Corporation.

Islamabad IT STZ Technology parks STZA

Technology Park to be built in Pakistan’s first STZ

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters