Army successfully deterred nefarious designs of enemies: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday, said the country’s defence is impregnable and Pakistan Army successfully deterred the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s enemies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Quetta and addressed participants of staff course at the Command and Staff College.

Addressing the officers, the prime minister said that the Pakistan Army has produced unmatched results when pitched against its adversaries and successfully deterred the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s enemies.

He added that the country’s defence is impregnable due to professionalism and battle-hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The PM deliberated at length upon his vision of future of Pakistan where rule of law, across the board accountability and justice are order of the day.

Establishment of a prosperous state in line with Islamic principles and ideology of our great leaders like Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam can be achieved only if we work hard consistently as a nation, the PM stated.

The PM said that the government has made all out efforts for progress in various sectors such as agriculture, industry, technology, and automation.

The prime minister advised participant officers to pursue their dreams without fear of failure to achieve their objectives.

