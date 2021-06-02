ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member                            Company                          Turnover       Rates
Name                                                              of Shares
=======================================================================================
Trust Securities                  Agritech Ltd.                     100,000        6.35
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000        6.35
Fortune Sec.                      Aisha Steel Mills               1,300,000       22.75
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,300,000       22.75
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Al Shaheer Corp.                  250,000       17.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          250,000       17.00
Next Capital                      B.O.Punjab                         12,000        8.50
Brains Securities                                                    50,000        8.30
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           62,000        8.34
Next Capital                      Dewan Farooqe Motors               55,500        7.40
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           55,500        7.40
BIPL Securities                   Flying Cement Co.                   5,000       18.59
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000       18.59
Cedar Capital                     Ghani Global Holding            2,000,000       38.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        2,000,000       38.00
Sherman Sec.                      Gul Ahmed Textile                   1,000       52.52
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000       52.52
Khadim Ali                        International Steels                9,500       91.00
S. Bukhari Sec.                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            9,500       91.00
Khadim Ali                        Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                 4,000       23.95
S. Bukhari Sec.                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            4,000       23.95
HH Misbah Sec.                    Lucky Cement                        1,000      942.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000      942.00
Fortune Sec.                      National Refinery                 110,000      602.96
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          110,000      602.96
IGI Finex                         NetSol Technologies                 2,000      177.47
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000      177.47
New Peak Securities               Nishat (Chunain)                    1,000       54.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000       54.00
MRA Sec.                          Pakistan Petroleum                  2,000       90.90
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000       90.90
D.J.M. Sec.                       Safe Mix Concrete                   1,500       10.40
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,500       10.40
BIPL Securities                   TPL Corp Ltd.                     500,000        8.40
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          500,000        8.40
Fortune Sec.                      Treet Corporation               1,014,000       29.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,014,000       29.00
Pearl Sec.                        TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  20,000      175.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           20,000      175.00
Trust Securities                  Trust Sec.Brokerage             1,000,000       10.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,000,000       10.00
Shaffi Securities                 Waves Singer                        1,000       24.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000       24.00
=======================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                  6,439,500
=======================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

