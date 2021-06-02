Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
02 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================
Trust Securities Agritech Ltd. 100,000 6.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 6.35
Fortune Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 1,300,000 22.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 22.75
Arif Habib Ltd. Al Shaheer Corp. 250,000 17.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 17.00
Next Capital B.O.Punjab 12,000 8.50
Brains Securities 50,000 8.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 8.34
Next Capital Dewan Farooqe Motors 55,500 7.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,500 7.40
BIPL Securities Flying Cement Co. 5,000 18.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 18.59
Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 2,000,000 38.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 38.00
Sherman Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 1,000 52.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 52.52
Khadim Ali International Steels 9,500 91.00
S. Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 91.00
Khadim Ali Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 4,000 23.95
S. Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 23.95
HH Misbah Sec. Lucky Cement 1,000 942.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 942.00
Fortune Sec. National Refinery 110,000 602.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,000 602.96
IGI Finex NetSol Technologies 2,000 177.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 177.47
New Peak Securities Nishat (Chunain) 1,000 54.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 54.00
MRA Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 2,000 90.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 90.90
D.J.M. Sec. Safe Mix Concrete 1,500 10.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 10.40
BIPL Securities TPL Corp Ltd. 500,000 8.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 8.40
Fortune Sec. Treet Corporation 1,014,000 29.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,014,000 29.00
Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 20,000 175.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 175.00
Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 1,000,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 10.00
Shaffi Securities Waves Singer 1,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.00
=======================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,439,500
=======================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.