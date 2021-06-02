KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

======================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================= Trust Securities Agritech Ltd. 100,000 6.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 6.35 Fortune Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 1,300,000 22.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 22.75 Arif Habib Ltd. Al Shaheer Corp. 250,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 17.00 Next Capital B.O.Punjab 12,000 8.50 Brains Securities 50,000 8.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 8.34 Next Capital Dewan Farooqe Motors 55,500 7.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,500 7.40 BIPL Securities Flying Cement Co. 5,000 18.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 18.59 Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 2,000,000 38.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 38.00 Sherman Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 1,000 52.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 52.52 Khadim Ali International Steels 9,500 91.00 S. Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 91.00 Khadim Ali Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 4,000 23.95 S. Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 23.95 HH Misbah Sec. Lucky Cement 1,000 942.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 942.00 Fortune Sec. National Refinery 110,000 602.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,000 602.96 IGI Finex NetSol Technologies 2,000 177.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 177.47 New Peak Securities Nishat (Chunain) 1,000 54.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 54.00 MRA Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 2,000 90.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 90.90 D.J.M. Sec. Safe Mix Concrete 1,500 10.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 10.40 BIPL Securities TPL Corp Ltd. 500,000 8.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 8.40 Fortune Sec. Treet Corporation 1,014,000 29.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,014,000 29.00 Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 20,000 175.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 175.00 Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 1,000,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 10.00 Shaffi Securities Waves Singer 1,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.00 ======================================================================================= Total Turnover 6,439,500 =======================================================================================

