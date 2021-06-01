ANL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
ASC 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
AVN 88.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.18%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 131.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.24%)
EPCL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
HASCOL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.06%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
HUMNL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PIBTL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 93.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PRL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.29%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.44%)
SNGP 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
TRG 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
UNITY 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.13%)
BR100 5,244 Increased By ▲ 17.37 (0.33%)
BR30 27,354 Increased By ▲ 29.67 (0.11%)
KSE100 48,055 Increased By ▲ 158.21 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,672 Increased By ▲ 70.06 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US subsidiary of meat-packing giant JBS hit by cyberattack

  • In a statement to AFP, Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said he was "aware of reports" of the attack but declined to comment "until further details are available."
AFP 01 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The American subsidiary of the world's largest meat processing companies said Monday it had been hacked, paralyzing some of its operations and impacting thousands of workers in Australia.

The intrusion was detected Sunday, forcing one of the leading producers of beef and pork in the United States to suspend affected systems, and call in its IT staff and third-party experts to deal with the breach.

"JBS USA determined that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems," the unit said in a statement.

The hack comes less than a month after a major cyberattack shut down the Colonial Pipeline network, which transports about 45 percent of fuel consumed on the east coast of the United States.

Brazil-based JBS is a sprawling meat supplier with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, New Zealand and Britain.

The company's Australian facilities were said to have been paralyzed by the attack, with up to 10,000 meat workers being sent home without pay, according to a union representative.

"It's affecting JBS processing facilities around (Australia)," AMIEU Queensland branch secretary Matt Journeaux told AFP. "They have stood down workers across JBS operations."

Journeaux said there was no word yet from the company on when operations will resume.

JBS Foods is one of Australia's largest meat and food processing companies and plays a key role in the country's agriculture sector, making $2.4 billion in livestock purchases each year.

In a statement to AFP, Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said he was "aware of reports" of the attack but declined to comment "until further details are available."

JBS USA said it was "not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused," but the attack may cause delays for customers and suppliers.

It said its backup servers were not affected.

Hacked cyberattack JBS American subsidiary JBS USA

US subsidiary of meat-packing giant JBS hit by cyberattack

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters