ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World No Tobacco Day observed by PANAH

01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Every year, all over the world, World No Tobacco Day was celebrated on May 31. Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Monday organized World No Tobacco Day; tobacco is a major cause of many diseases besides heart disease. At 5 pm, a walk was held from Liaquat Bagh to Rawalpindi Press Club, led by Dr Abdul Qayyum Awan, Senior Vice President of PANAH, Ghulam Abbasi, Vice President, Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and senior members of PANAH. Participated in the event along with student's wing, political, social, legal, educational, business, minority circles and many other peoples. This year, the theme of "Quit tobacco to be a winner" was chosen on World No Tobacco Day.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary of PANAH said that in 1987, WHO member states launched "World No Tobacco Day". The aim was to draw global attention to tobacco and related untimely deaths and diseases. The World Health Organization adopted a resolution on April 7, 1988, as "World No Tobacco Day." Following the adoption of the resolution, May 31 is World No Tobacco Day.

Walk participants said that 30 million 15-year-old adults in Pakistan use tobacco, which causes a number of diseases, including heart disease, cancer, premature death and other deadly diseases. Tobacco consumption faces an economic, health and health burden of Rs615 billion per year. The tobacco industry paid a total of Rs120 billion in taxes in 2019, which was only 20% of the total cost of smoking.

The ratio of Federal Excise Duty (FED) on tobacco has not increased for the past five years, and the FBR authorities need to formulate a comprehensive strategy for collecting taxes from the tobacco industry so that the future of the country's 60 percent young population is saved from being jeopardized.

Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), said that the implementation of tobacco practice would significantly reduce the prevalence of smoking among adults and significantly increase revenue, which would help the government in completing development projects.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Health Organization FBR Fed PANAH World No Tobacco Day Abdul Qayyum Awan Ghulam Abbasi Sana Ullah Ghumman

World No Tobacco Day observed by PANAH

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

‘Massive’ vaccination drive to be launched: Umar

Gwadar Port, Free Zone: Projects likely to generate $10bn activity

Ryanair passenger jet makes emergency landing in Berlin

POL products’ prices stay unchanged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.