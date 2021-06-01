ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Australian shares down, NZ up

Reuters 01 Jun 2021

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares retreated on Monday after hitting a record high earlier in the session, as COVID-19 cases in the populous state of Victoria continued to swell while investors awaited signs of hawkishness in the central bank meeting due this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which crossed the 7,200 mark for the first time ever, closed 0.3% lower at 7,161.6. The index secured an eighth straight monthly gain in May.

Victoria, the epicentre of Australia’s latest coronavirus hotspot, reported 11 new cases of community transmission, taking the current cluster to 51. The state’s Acting Premier James Merlino warned that the next few days will be “critical”.

Energy stocks, which gained 2.2% over the previous week, were the worst performers on the benchmark. The sub-index closed 1.6% lower and marked its worst session in more than a week.

The Australian central bank is expected to hold rates on Tuesday at record low for a sixth straight meeting, while the vast majority of the respondents expect no change to the cash rate until mid-2023.

“In last few weeks, we have seen the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand start to move a little away from their very accommodative stances. With Australia, it probably won’t happen this time, but will be interesting to watch out for some of the wordings,” said Damian Rooney from Argonaut.

Financials closed 0.6% lower, with the so-called “Big Four” banks closing in the red.

Tech stocks were dragged lower by losses in Link Administration and Nuix Ltd.

Link, PEXA’s largest shareholder, ended 6.2% lower after the company said it would take the online real-estate firm public.

Domestic gold stocks, however, rose 1.5% on the back of strong bullion prices, with heavyweight Newcrest Mining Ltd gaining 0.6%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 1.1% higher at 12,320.72.

A2 Milk Company dropped 23.4% in May, their worst monthly decline since early 2009, as the dairy producer slashed its annual 2021 sales forecast for the third time earlier this month.

Australian shares Reserve Bank S&P/ASX 200 index Australian central bank

