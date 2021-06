KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (May 31, 2021).

========================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================================== As on: 31-05-2021 ========================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================================== Spectrum Sec. MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 100,000 6.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 6.10 ASDA Sec. Surmawala Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 15,000 424.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 424.42 Intermarket Sec. ASDA Sec. Indus Motor 3,500 1,202.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 1,202.00 Maan Securities BMA Capital Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 275,000 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 275,000 75.00 High Land Securities Arif Latif Securities O.G.D.C. 1,000 98.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 98.00 Maan Securities Adeel & Pak Elektron 200,000 44.00 Nadeem Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 44.00 Spectrum Sec. MRA Sec. Safe Mix Concrete 25,000 10.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 10.10 ========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 619,500 ==========================================================================================================

