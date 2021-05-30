FBR's IREN conducts operations against non-duty paid cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)'s Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) conducted various operations against illicit, counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes, said a press release. The IREN's Directorate of I & I-IR Faisalabad Unit conducted a raid at Samanabad and discovered 201 cartons (2,000,000 cigarettes) of non-duty paid cigarettes.

The confiscated cigarettes of various local brands such as Gold Mark, Cricket, Grace etc have been moved to the warehouse of the Directorate. Similarly, the IREN Unit of Directorate of I & I-IR Karachi, intercepted the vehicle and found 119 cartons (990,920 sticks) of non-duty paid cigarettes.-PR

