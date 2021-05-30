Tokyo Olympic Games: Online accreditation for athletes, officials completes

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has completed the process of online accreditation for athletes and coaches/officials of athletics, equestrian and shooting.

The athletes of these sports already stand qualified for participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, a spokesman of the POA, said. The POA in consultation with the Pakistan Swimming Federation has also requested FINA for the universality place in swimming for one male and one female athlete for Pakistan and awaiting announcement of FINA by 1st of July, 2021.

The spokesman added that the POA has also completed the online accreditation for the athletes and coaches/officials of badminton, judo, gymnastics, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling, being the probables who may get qualification/invitation place(s) from the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission.

Taekwondo and wrestling qualification rounds have been completed and athletes of both these sports performed very well but they could not make their place in the round.

The IOC and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee are making all-out efforts in ensuring these Games to be organised in a safe and secure environment.

