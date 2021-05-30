Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 29, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 30, 2021)....
30 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 29, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 30, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 45-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-29 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Larkana 51-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 46-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 46-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 42-18 (°C) 01-00 (%) 37-18 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 55-00 (%)
Quetta 35-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:16 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.