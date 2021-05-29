KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 28, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 154.40 154.70 DKK 25.03 25.13 SAUDIA RIYAL 40.95 41.15 NOK 18.21 18.31 UAE DIRHAM 41.90 42.10 SEK 18.35 18.45 EURO 186.50 188.00 AUD $ 117.50 118.50 UK POUND 217.50 219.00 CAD $ 125.80 126.80 JAPAN! YEN 1.38605 1.40605 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 169.95 170.95 CHINESE YUAN 23.90 24.40 =========================================================================

