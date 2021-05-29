Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
29 May 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 28, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 154.40 154.70 DKK 25.03 25.13
SAUDIA RIYAL 40.95 41.15 NOK 18.21 18.31
UAE DIRHAM 41.90 42.10 SEK 18.35 18.45
EURO 186.50 188.00 AUD $ 117.50 118.50
UK POUND 217.50 219.00 CAD $ 125.80 126.80
JAPAN! YEN 1.38605 1.40605 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 169.95 170.95 CHINESE YUAN 23.90 24.40
=========================================================================
