Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (May 28, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 28.05.2021 VALUE 28.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1150% PA 0.6350% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0783% PA 0.6718% PA For 12 months -0.0019% PA 0.8769% PA For 2 Years 0.0019% PA 1.3769% PA For 3 Years 0.0019% PA 1.6269% PA For 4 years 0.0019% PA 1.8769% PA For 5 years 0.0019% PA 2.0019% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 28.05.2021 VALUE 28.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1664% PA 0.5836% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1438% PA 0.6063% PA For 12 Months 0.0885% PA 0.7865% PA For 2 Years 0.0885% PA 1.2865% PA For 3 Years 0.0885% PA 1.5365% PA For 4 years 0.0885% PA 1.7865% PA For 5 years 0.0885% PA 1.9115% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 28.05.2021 VALUE 28.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2939% PA 1.0439% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2704% PA 1.0204% PA For 12 Months 0.2374% PA 1.1124% PA For 2 Years 0.2374% PA 1.6124% PA For 3 Years 0.2374% PA 1.8624% PA For 4 years 0.2374% PA 2.1124% PA For 5 years 0.2374% PA 2.2374% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 28.05.2021 VALUE 28.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1623% PA 0.5877% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA For 12 Months -0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA For 2 Years -0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA For 3 Years -0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA For 4 Years -0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA For 5 years -0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA ========================================================

