Russia to reduce export tax on soybeans from July 1
28 May 2021
MOSCOW: The Russian government has reduced the country's export tax on soybeans to 20% from 30% starting from July 1, TASS news agency reported, citing the government.
The new tax will be in place until September 2022, it said.
