EFU TAKAFUL AGGRESSIVE FUND RATES

ANL
31.50
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC
15.76
Increased By
▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL
23.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN
80.29
Decreased By
▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP
8.08
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO
10.45
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC
123.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL
49.50
Decreased By
▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL
23.51
Decreased By
▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL
26.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL
16.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL
10.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC
77.50
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL
8.17
Increased By
▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL
24.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO
39.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL
4.26
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM
15.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF
45.50
Increased By
▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL
32.90
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL
10.58
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER
9.13
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL
87.58
Decreased By
▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL
25.06
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC
10.25
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK
1.56
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP
43.50
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG
179.01
Increased By
▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY
44.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL
3.18
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
Comments are closed on this story.