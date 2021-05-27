ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields rise after report on Biden's $6 trillion budget

  • Thursday's data on US jobless claims and first-quarter gross domestic product growth also helped extend Treasury yields. Both reports showed the US economy was on a stable path to recovery from the pandemic.
  • Investors are also awaiting the Treasury's sale of $62 billion in 7-year debt later on Thursday, after strong 2-year and 5-year note auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reuters 27 May 2021

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields rose on Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022, in what analysts said could be the largest spending since World War 1.

The budget figure suggested that the US government will be running deficits of over $1.3 trillion through the next decade, according to the report. The report weighed on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to flood the market with more debt to finance the budget.

Thursday's data on US jobless claims and first-quarter gross domestic product growth also helped extend Treasury yields. Both reports showed the US economy was on a stable path to recovery from the pandemic.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided, to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22, compared to 444,000 in the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020 and kept claims below 500,000 for three straight weeks.

A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed US economic growth advanced in the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government's second estimate for the first three months of the year. That was unrevised from the estimate reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter.

Investors are also awaiting the Treasury's sale of $62 billion in 7-year debt later on Thursday, after strong 2-year and 5-year note auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In mid-morning trading, the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.609% from 1.574% late on Wednesday.

US 30-year yields were also up 2.291% from Wednesday's 2.26%.

Ahead of the auction, US 7-year yields were up at 1.261% , compared with 1.23% on Wednesday.

US Treasury yields unemployment benefits US economic growth US jobless claims US 10 year Treasury bond yields

US yields rise after report on Biden's $6 trillion budget

Volume record tumbles again at PSX

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters