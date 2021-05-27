LCCI for opening of marriage halls under SOPs

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to review the decision regarding closure of marriage halls to save more than 50 industries and jobs of millions of workers.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah Khan expressed these views while talking to the delegation of catering and marriage halls, led by Convener LCCI Standing Committee Junaid Ahmad Zia. Further closure of marriage halls would not be a big blow to this industry but would also put the employment of millions of workers on stake, he said. “It would be a chain reaction as more than 50 allied industries would be affected badly therefore, government should withdraw the decision of Marriage Hall closure in the larger interest of economy.” The marriage halls sector contributes substantially to the GDP of Pakistan. Closure of banquet halls and marquees impacts more than 50 allied industries including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruits/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewelry etc, he added.

Around 20 percent revenues of the food industry in Punjab are cognizant upon the operations of Marriage Halls. Therefore, govt. must reconsider its decision. The marriage halls sector has been adversely impacted by the lockdown and the consequent economic slowdown in recent times. The banquet halls industry has suffered a lot due to the long lockdown and now they should be allowed to work with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and government should facilitate, he added.

