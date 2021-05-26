ANL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.19%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AVN 92.43 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.34%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (3.11%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FCCL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.6%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (10.07%)
JSCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.5%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.16%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.37%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
SNGP 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.6%)
UNITY 44.91 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.48%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (9.17%)
BR100 5,080 Increased By ▲ 65.78 (1.31%)
BR30 26,410 Increased By ▲ 401.72 (1.54%)
KSE100 46,768 Increased By ▲ 466.88 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,112 Increased By ▲ 213.98 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Dutch court to rule in Shell climate case

  • The campaigners asked the court during hearings in December to order Anglo-Dutch multinational Shell to reduce emissions by 45 percent by 2030 in order to help achieve that goal.
AFP 26 May 2021

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court will give its verdict on Wednesday on a landmark bid by environmental groups to force oil giant Shell to meet greenhouse gas emissions targets in the Paris climate accords.

Dubbed "the People versus Shell", the case was launched in 2019 by the Netherlands branch of Friends of the Earth, and is backed by six other groups and more than 17,000 Dutch citizens.

Anglo-Dutch multinational Shell says it is making serious efforts to cut gas emissions, but argues that there is no legal basis for the case and that governments are responsible for meeting Paris targets.

"The climate case against Shell is unique because it is the first time in history that judges have been asked to order a company to emit less CO2 by changing its policy," Friends of the Earth Netherlands said in a statement.

Judges at the district court in The Hague will start reading the verdict at 1300 GMT.

The case is one of a series around the world in which citizens and campaigners frustrated with inaction on climate change have hauled governments and big polluters before the courts.

The 2015 Paris accords committed all nations to cut carbon emissions to limit warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and encouraged them to go down to 1.5 degrees.

The campaigners asked the court during hearings in December to order Anglo-Dutch multinational Shell to reduce emissions by 45 percent by 2030 in order to help achieve that goal.

Shell has said it will reduce the "net carbon footprint" of the products it sells by 30 percent by 2035, and reach 65 percent by 2050.

