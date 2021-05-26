ADP 2021-22: Discussion held on environment-related issues

LAHORE: In order to take advantage of inputs of private stakeholders in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) formulation 2021-22 to support the environment, the forestry and fisheries sectors held consultative session on Tuesday at the Planning and Development Board.

Environmental analysts and lawyers, experts from different institutes and representatives from public departments from all over Punjab participated in the session.

The upcoming environmental and forestry policies, up-gradation, and ideas for environmental protection were discussed. Expert shared their thoughts and comments on the prevailing provincial issues of sectors with their suggested viable solutions. The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between private and public sector before preparing and finalizing ADP 2021-22.

Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Punjab has already allocated sizeable funding for both the sectors. The productive input of all stakeholders has great importance and it will add the valuable feedback in finalization of ADP 2021-22.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Environment Malik Amin Aslam said the Punjab government must make sure the active participation of youth in this regard as they are enriched with the ideas that may contribute to the provincial and national growth.

