Oxygen cylinders: Customs duty, GST exempted for 180 days

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted customs duty and sales tax for 180 days on the import of oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinders, oxygen manufacturing plants, oxygen concentrators/generators and oxygen cryogenic tanks from May 14, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Tuesday, the Board has granted time-bound exemption to the said items at the import stage for a period of 180 days.

Through another notification, the federal government has exempted the import of the goods specified for medical purposes, from whole of the sales tax for a period of 180 days starting from May 14, 2021: Oxygen gas; cylinders (for oxygen gas); cryogenic tanks (for oxygen gas) and Oxygen concentrators/generators/ manufacturing plants.

The FBR has also exempted whole of federal excise duty payable on the import of ten soft skin Land Cruiser 79 series pick-up 4.2 L-3 vehicles having PCT Code 9901 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to be used by the Department of Plant Protection for locust control operations.

