Pakistan

Oxygen cylinders: Customs duty, GST exempted for 180 days

Recorder Report 26 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted customs duty and sales tax for 180 days on the import of oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinders, oxygen manufacturing plants, oxygen concentrators/generators and oxygen cryogenic tanks from May 14, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Tuesday, the Board has granted time-bound exemption to the said items at the import stage for a period of 180 days.

Through another notification, the federal government has exempted the import of the goods specified for medical purposes, from whole of the sales tax for a period of 180 days starting from May 14, 2021: Oxygen gas; cylinders (for oxygen gas); cryogenic tanks (for oxygen gas) and Oxygen concentrators/generators/ manufacturing plants.

The FBR has also exempted whole of federal excise duty payable on the import of ten soft skin Land Cruiser 79 series pick-up 4.2 L-3 vehicles having PCT Code 9901 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to be used by the Department of Plant Protection for locust control operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

