Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
May 25, 2021

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

  • 2,253 new cases and 92 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.
  • The national positivity ratio stands at 4.82%.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 25 May 2021

Pakistan reported the lowest number of Covid-19 cases since March 14, taking the national tally to 905,852.

During the last 24 hours, 46,726 tests were conducted across the country out of which 2,253 came out positive. The last time Pakistan reported the lowest number of cases was on May 14 when it reported 1,531 Covid-19 cases.

The national positivity ratio stands at 4.82%, while there are 62,295 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively reported 167 coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours, while Punjab recorded 817 coronavirus cases and 55 deaths.

Similarly, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 304 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, while Balochistan confirmed 55 new cases during the last 24 hours. Sindh recorded 910 infections and 16 deaths.

92 people also lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 20,400. The total number of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 823,157 after 2,783 people recovered during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 268,236 doses were administered during the last 24 hours in Pakistan. Till now, 5,843,059 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

