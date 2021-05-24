Futures spread increases by 132bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 132bps to 12.06 percent on the last day of outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter also improved as average daily volumes increased by 78.2 percent to 122.32 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 68.63 million shares. Average daily trading value on the futures counter increased by 33.1 percent during this week to Rs 8.59 billion.

