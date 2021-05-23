After major power breakdown, electricity supply to Karachi normalizes

(Karachi) After a major power breakdown due to tripping of K-Electric's high tension power lines, the electricity to the city has been normalized.

The power supply to Karachi was suspended at 2:30 pm on May 22 and was restored after four to five hours.

In a tweet, K-Electric stated: "Happy to report that the entire city is normal. There can be downstream isolated faults which will be fixed in the normal course of business and those should not be construed as Load Shed or tripping."

After the power breakdown, the K-Electric, in its update, stated that power generation through NKI and BQPS 2 was present in the power network, but supply from BQPS 1 would resume in the next two to three hours.

In a tweet by the power utility company, it said: “During this time, due to load management some areas may experience power interruption due to load management; inconvenience is regretted.”

“At this time, power supply to Karachi is continuing through 1,500 feeders.”

Meanwhile, the power outage also affected the water supply to the city from the Dhabeji pumping station.

The most affected areas included Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Cattle Colony, North Karachi, Baldia Town, and Orangi Town.

A K-Electric spokesperson said that the power supply to the national grid was cut off, but it was restored soon. The power in major areas was restored in the first phase, he added.

The spokesperson further said that the investigations at Bin Qasim Power Station were completed and there was no technical fault in any of KE’s production units.