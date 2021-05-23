ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Markets

Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (May 22, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 21-05-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        11,300        180        11,480        11,480          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           12,110        193        12,303        12,303          NIL
===========================================================================

