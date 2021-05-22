Power restored in most areas of Karachi after major outage

According to the K-Electric, power supply to most areas of Karachi has been restored after a massive outage.

Giving an update on the restoration efforts, K-Electric said in a Twitter post that "Power supply has been fully restored to Gulshan Maymar, Jail Chorangi, Gadap, Orangi Town, Valika, Tower, Memon Goth in addition to Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Bahadurabad, I.I Chundrigar, DHA and Clifton." .

It further said that "Supply to all affected grids has been restored and downstream energizing is being carried out swiftly."

"Power to all strategic sites has been restored in priority," it added.

K-Electric earlier said that the power outage was due to a fault in a high-tension transmission line of 220 kV.

"Restoration efforts have already begun and are expected to be completed within one hour. Availability of generation supply is enabling restoration to progress swiftly," it tweeted immediately after the outage was reported.

In a separate statement, the ministry of energy had stated the reported power breakdown in Karachi happened because of tripping in Northern-Karachi Interconnections (NKI) transmission lines Baldia 1 and 2.

"The system in the rest of the country is completely normal. NTDC (National Transmission and Despatch Company) and KE officials are busy restoring the electricity supply. The causes of tripping are also being investigated," it said.

Power outages are common in the country. In January, a massive power outage in Pakistan plunged the entire country into darkness. The outage is believed to have happened due to a fault at a major power plant in the country.