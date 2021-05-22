ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Financial, consumer firms drag China shares lower

Reuters 22 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China's main share indexes ended lower on Friday, dragged down by financials and consumer staples, though the commodities sector rebounded from previous session's slump as investors processed Beijing's pledge to keep commodity prices in check. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.58% at 3,486.56. The index fell 0.11% for the week.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.01%, but delivered a weekly gain of 0.46%.

The CSI300 financial sector sub-index fell 1.44%, the consumer staples sector dropped 1.17%, the real-estate index slipped 1.02%, and the healthcare sub-index lost 1.43%.

But Chinese commodity companies closed higher as analysts said China's pledge to strengthen management to curb "unreasonable" increases in commodity prices are likely to have only a temporary effect.

The CSI300 energy index added 0.59% and the CSI A-share resource industries index rose 0.83%. Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd shares soared to close 8.46% higher after Reuters exclusively reported that Changan is expanding its partnership with Huawei Technologies to include the design and development of auto-use semiconductors.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.51% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.966%.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index climbed 0.4% and the CSI300 has fallen 1.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong dropped 0.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.15% so far this month.

