ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures extend recovery ahead of US business surveys

  • Futures up: Dow 0.30%, S&P 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.21%.
  • Dow e-minis were up 103 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 28 points, or 0.21%.
Reuters 21 May 2021

US stock index futures ticked higher on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, as attention shifted to business surveys at the end of a volatile week of trading.

Data firm IHS Markit's US manufacturing and service sector PMIs is set to be released before the opening bell and comes on the heels of surveys in the euro zone indicating the fastest pace of business growth in over three years in May.

Wall Street's main indexes gained ground on Thursday following a three-day slump after data showed the fewest US weekly jobless claims since the pandemic-driven recession in 2020, pointing to a pick up in labor market.

The stock market recovery was led by tech-related mega-cap shares, putting the Nasdaq on course to snap a four-week losing streak as worries over higher interest rates weighed on the tech-heavy index. The S&P 500 and the Dow were headed for second straight weekly declines.

At 6:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 103 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 28 points, or 0.21%.

Bitcoin hovered around $40,000, pausing its attempt to recover from this week's massive plunge. Cryptocurrency-related stocks Coinbase Global, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings firmed 0.7% and 2%.

Deere & Co gained 2.4% after the farm equipment manufacturer raised its full-year profit forecast.

Shoes and apparel retailer Foot locker rose 0.8% ahead of its results.

US stock index futures bitcoin Cryptocurrency Wall Street's main indexes

Futures extend recovery ahead of US business surveys

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters