Sports
Messi to miss Barcelona's last match of the season: club
- The Argentine, who is still in contract negotiations with Barcelona, was given permission to miss training on Friday by coach Ronald Koeman.
21 May 2021
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on Saturday in order to "enjoy a rest" before the Copa America, the club announced.
The Argentine, who is still in contract negotiations with Barcelona, was given permission to miss training on Friday by coach Ronald Koeman and, with the club now out of the title race, will not play in the away fixture against Eibar.
Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman
Messi to miss Barcelona's last match of the season: club
As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people
Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar
PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2
PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential
All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab
Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire
Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark
William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end
Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'
Read more stories
Comments