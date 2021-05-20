FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in New York to address the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Palestine issue.

He is accompanied by the foreign ministers of Turkey, Palestine, Sudan and Tunis. In his address, he will represent Pakistan's stance on the Palestine issue and call for an end to atrocities being committed against innocent Palestinians.

"Together, we will stand for the people of #Palestine at #UNGA75," Qureshi tweeted before boarding the flight from Turkey with his Turkish and Palestinian counterparts.

Upon his arrival, Qureshi hosted a dinner for accompanying foreign ministers at the Pakistan Embassy in New York. Qureshi highlighted atrocities being committed by Israeli forces and briefed them about the diplomatic efforts made by Pakistan in this regard.

During his visit, Qureshi will also meet UNGA President Volkan Bozkir and other dignitaries. The FM will also speak with the local and international media representatives and present Pakistan's view on the grave situation in Palestine.

On Thursday, there were more than 100 Israeli airstrikes on Hamas infrastructure in the north of Gaza, BBC reported. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 227 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks. The fighting began when Hamas fired long-range rockets towards Jerusalem in retaliation to Israel’s shelling of Muslim worshippers in the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official has said that he expects a ceasefire within a day or two.