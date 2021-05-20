ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
ASC 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.42%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
DGKC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.46%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
FFBL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.33%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.75%)
POWER 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PPL 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TRG 179.70 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.83%)
UNITY 41.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,933 Increased By ▲ 19.55 (0.4%)
BR30 25,730 Increased By ▲ 271.16 (1.07%)
KSE100 45,729 Increased By ▲ 47.26 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,674 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

  • He is accompanied by the foreign ministers of Turkey, Palestine, Sudan and Tunis.
  • During his visit, Qureshi will also meet UNGA President Volkan Bozkir.
Aisha Mahmood 20 May 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in New York to address the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Palestine issue.

He is accompanied by the foreign ministers of Turkey, Palestine, Sudan and Tunis. In his address, he will represent Pakistan's stance on the Palestine issue and call for an end to atrocities being committed against innocent Palestinians.

"Together, we will stand for the people of #Palestine at #UNGA75," Qureshi tweeted before boarding the flight from Turkey with his Turkish and Palestinian counterparts.

Upon his arrival, Qureshi hosted a dinner for accompanying foreign ministers at the Pakistan Embassy in New York. Qureshi highlighted atrocities being committed by Israeli forces and briefed them about the diplomatic efforts made by Pakistan in this regard.

During his visit, Qureshi will also meet UNGA President Volkan Bozkir and other dignitaries. The FM will also speak with the local and international media representatives and present Pakistan's view on the grave situation in Palestine.

On Thursday, there were more than 100 Israeli airstrikes on Hamas infrastructure in the north of Gaza, BBC reported. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 227 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks. The fighting began when Hamas fired long-range rockets towards Jerusalem in retaliation to Israel’s shelling of Muslim worshippers in the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official has said that he expects a ceasefire within a day or two.

Pakistan USA Turkey New York Palestine UNGA address Gaza Shah Mahmood Quresh Airstrikes

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters