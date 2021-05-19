AJK govt lays solid foundation of sustainable development across the State: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Wednesday that his government has laid a solid foundation of sustainable development to complete series of ongoing developmental projects of mass public welfare for the socio economic wellbeing of the people across the state indiscriminately.

Talking to various delegations of leepa valley, chinari, Hattian Bala , Chakar and other areas he said the government has restored the system of merit and developmental budget were increased manifold to project maximum funds to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the state.

He expressed his concern over the increasing prices of daily commodities and blamed the Pakistan government for the price hike.

He said despite utilizing all resources by the PTI government in Pakistan the people have rejected the policies of the government and as a result of which the PTI government has suffered badly in the recent by elections held in different constituencies in Pakistan.

He assured the delegation that PML (N) in Azad Kashmir will not compromise on principles and will continue its efforts for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and development of the state.

He highly appreciated the generous financial assistance extended by, what he stated by former PML-N led government of Pakistan to Azad Jammu & Kashmir which, he observed enabled the State government to complete the mega developmental projects for the socio economic wellbeing of the AJK population as a whole.