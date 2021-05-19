ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.22%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
AVN 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.4%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.2%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
HASCOL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7.64%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.15%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.48%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.5%)
TRG 177.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-3.01%)
UNITY 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -38.56 (-0.78%)
BR30 25,543 Decreased By ▼ -343.64 (-1.33%)
KSE100 45,720 Decreased By ▼ -261.5 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -121.05 (-0.64%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder
May 19, 2021
Markets

Australia shares end at six-week low; EML Payments tanks on regulatory action fears

  • Energy stocks slumped 2.8%, tracking a downturn in oil prices on demand concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Asia.
Reuters 19 May 2021

Australian shares closed at a six-week low on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight bank and mining stocks, while EML Payments Ltd was the top loser on the benchmark index on fears of regulatory curbs on its Irish unit.

The benchmark ASX 200 index snapped a three-day rally to end 1.9% lower at 6,931.70, its lowest close since April 7.

"It's a widespread sell off, no sectors have been exempted from the selling, including those mining stocks that have had improvements in commodity prices," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec.

"There are concerns in the US with significantly higher inflation...something to keep in mind is that we're coming off the back of three straight days of gains."

Payments services provider EML Payments tanked nearly 46%, after it said that its Ireland unit could face regulatory curbs.

Among sectors, gold stocks shed 2.8% despite bullion prices hitting a near four-month high.

St Barbara, down nearly 7%, was the top loser on the sub-index for a second session in a row after the miner cut its annual gold output forecast.

The financial sub-index closed down nearly 2%. The "Big Four" banks lost between 1.4% and 2.6%.

Miners dropped 3.3% to hit their lowest close in two weeks, with heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals losing between 3.2% to 3.9%.

Energy stocks slumped 2.8%, tracking a downturn in oil prices on demand concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Asia.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index declined 1.2% to end at 12,281.5.

The focus is now on the release of the country's budget this week, which is expected to target spending on curbing issues of rising homelessness and inequality.

