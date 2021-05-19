World
Taiwan raises COVID-19 alert level for whole island
- Capital city Taipei is already under a higher alert level, meaning restrictions on gatherings and the closure.
19 May 2021
TAIPEI: Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert level for the whole island on Wednesday as domestic cases continued to rise, with another 267 new cases.
Capital city Taipei is already under a higher alert level, meaning restrictions on gatherings and the closure of some non-essential shops and entertainment venues.
