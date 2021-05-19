ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.37%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.83%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
DGKC 113.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
EPCL 50.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.27%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.53%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.15%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.82%)
TRG 176.55 Decreased By ▼ -6.25 (-3.42%)
UNITY 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -38.77 (-0.78%)
BR30 25,530 Decreased By ▼ -357.16 (-1.38%)
KSE100 45,703 Decreased By ▼ -278.8 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,698 Decreased By ▼ -127.9 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Taiwan raises COVID-19 alert level for whole island

  • Capital city Taipei is already under a higher alert level, meaning restrictions on gatherings and the closure.
Reuters 19 May 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert level for the whole island on Wednesday as domestic cases continued to rise, with another 267 new cases.

Capital city Taipei is already under a higher alert level, meaning restrictions on gatherings and the closure of some non-essential shops and entertainment venues.

