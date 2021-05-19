Australian, NZ shares higher

SYDNEY: Australian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight mining and energy sector stocks as commodity prices strengthened.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,066, after ending up 0.1% in the previous session.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to finish the session at 12,428.62.

Gold stocks rose 2%, hitting a more than four-month high as bullion prices soared on rising inflationary pressures and dollar weakness, with country’s biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining gaining 1.1%, after touching a 6-month high earlier in the day.

This helped in offsetting a nearly 9% plunge in gold miner St Barbara after it cut its full-year production targets.

Energy stocks rose for a fourth straight session and closed up 1.6%, tracking an uptick in oil prices on hopes of a solid recovery in fuel demand following the reopenings of the US and European economies.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.