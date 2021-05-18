Extremely hot weather to hit Karachi today

KARACHI: Scorching temperature up to 45 degrees Celsius is likely to hit Karachi today, as ‘Tauktae’ is heading to Indian Gujarat.

A very hot and dry, windy and dusty weather is continuing to sizzle Karachi with a daytime maximum temperature between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said.

The city remained in a grip of intense heat wave gusting around the clock with a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius.

None of the Pakistan coastal area, the Met said, is under threat from the Severe Cyclonic Storm - Tauktae.

However, under its influence, dust-thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 kilometres are likely to hit Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar districts and at isolated places of Badin district until May 19.

Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar districts may receive moderate rainfall accompanied with gusty winds of 25-30 kilometers.

A very hot and dry weather with occasional gusty winds is expected to continue in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed-Benazirabad, Badin and Thatta districts on May 18.

Gusty wind may affect the fruit crops in several areas in districts falling under the Tauktae influence.

Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen of Sindh are advised to suspend their activities till May 19, the Met said.

Maximum sustained winds around the Tauktae centre are 190-210 kilometres gusting 230 kilometers. The Cyclone is likely to move further northward and cross Indian Gujarat by night of May 17 or at morning of May 18, the forecaster said.

