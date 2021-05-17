Russia's economy shrinks 1pc y/y in Q1 -preliminary data

MOSCOW: Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, preliminary data showed on Monday, as the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on the economy.

The coronavirus outbreak paralysed business activity and caused the economy to shrink by 3% in 2020, prompting the central bank to slash interest rates to a record low 4.25%, while a drop in global oil prices dented Russia's revenues.

The figures from the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat showed an improvement on the previous quarter's 1.8% year-on-year GDP drop, signalling that Russia's economy is still on course for recovery.

Transport was the worst affected sector, contracting 34% in the first quarter, and the mining, services and retail industries also suffered setbacks, Rosstat said.

Water supply and waste disposal saw the biggest improvement, growing 11.9% year-on-year, with the supply of electricity, gas and steam climbing 9.5%.

In 2021, the Russian economy is expected to recover, with the central bank predicting it will rebound to pre-crisis levels by the end of the year to reach overall growth of 3-4%.