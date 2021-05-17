Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia's economy shrinks 1pc y/y in Q1 -preliminary data

  • The figures from the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat showed an improvement on the previous quarter's 1.8% year-on-year GDP drop, signalling that Russia's economy is still on course for recovery.
  • Transport was the worst affected sector, contracting 34% in the first quarter, and the mining, services and retail industries also suffered setbacks, Rosstat said.
Reuters 17 May 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, preliminary data showed on Monday, as the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on the economy.

The coronavirus outbreak paralysed business activity and caused the economy to shrink by 3% in 2020, prompting the central bank to slash interest rates to a record low 4.25%, while a drop in global oil prices dented Russia's revenues.

The figures from the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat showed an improvement on the previous quarter's 1.8% year-on-year GDP drop, signalling that Russia's economy is still on course for recovery.

Transport was the worst affected sector, contracting 34% in the first quarter, and the mining, services and retail industries also suffered setbacks, Rosstat said.

Water supply and waste disposal saw the biggest improvement, growing 11.9% year-on-year, with the supply of electricity, gas and steam climbing 9.5%.

In 2021, the Russian economy is expected to recover, with the central bank predicting it will rebound to pre-crisis levels by the end of the year to reach overall growth of 3-4%.

Russia's economy Russia's GDP Russia's FX trading

Russia's economy shrinks 1pc y/y in Q1 -preliminary data

‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters