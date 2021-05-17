Here are the price and booking details for Haval Jolion and H6

Sazgaar Engineering announced that it has commenced the booking of two SUVs, Haval Jolion and H6. Haval is a Chinese auto manufacturer which is owned by Great Wall Motors. The company specializes in crossovers and SUVs.

Sazgaar has opened booking for both vehicles has starting May 17th, 2021. Initially, Sazgaar will sell CBU units of these two vehicles. Jolion costs Rs.5,525,000, while the booking amount is two million. Meanwhile, the H6 is being sold for Rs.6,295,000, with the booking amount at Rs.2,300,000.

So what do we get at this cost?

Haval Jolion is an entry-level small SUV powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). As part of the package, the SUV comes equipped with;

1.5-litre turbo engine

Maximum power: 147 hp

Maximum torque: 220 Nm

18-inch alloy wheels

6 airbags

LED headlights and tail-lights

Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Four drive modes (Standard, Eco, Sport, and Snow)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Traction Control System (TCS)

12.3-inch touch screen

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Rear fog lights

Head-up Display (HuD)

Meanwhile the H6 is one of the highest selling SUVs in the world. The SUV is widely popular in China and has even garnered a fan base worldwide. Features that attribute to the H6 repertoire includes;

2.0-litre Turbo All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

2.0 litre 4B15D turbo engine

7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT)

Maximum Power: 200 hp

Maximum Torque: 320 Nm

Panoramic Sunroof

360 Camera View System

Cruise Control

Adaptation LEDs

19-Inch Alloy Wheel

6 Airbags

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Dual Zone Climate Control System

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) + Auto Hold

Steering Wheel Audio Control

12.3-Inch Color LCD Touch Display

Head-up Display (HuD)

Automatic Parking System

With several other SUVs making their way into the Pakistani market do these SUVs stand a chance?