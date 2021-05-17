Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zulfi for digital challenger bank to boost remittances

  • Zulfikar Bukhari told the media that the Roshan Digital Account was a step towards the digital challenger bank.
APP 17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting immense potential and importance of remittances in the national development, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has reiterated the need for setting up a digital challenger bank to bring significant improvement in foreign currency reserves of the country.

He, once again, laid the stress on the initiative on his twitter account while sharing some statistics that showed rapid growth of Pakistan’s remittances in the world.

“These numbers show the importance and potential of overseas remittances that’s yet to be realised. For the past two years I have been emphasising that Pakistan needs a digital challenger bank. For a country like Pakistan that’s the way forward if we are to optimise remittances,” the SAPM tweeted.

The present government is striving hard to boost remittances by incentivizing the overseas Pakistanis. ‘Roshan Digital Account’ has recently been launched by the government to encourage the expats to send their hard earned money through banking channels.

The initiative has multiple features including option of opening bank account in rupee and foreign currency or both remotely, full repatriation of funds without regulatory approval, and others.

Earlier, SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari told the media that the Roshan Digital Account was a step towards the digital challenger bank. He added that the ultimate goal of the government was to transform the initiative into digital account.

Remittances Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari digital challenger bank

Zulfi for digital challenger bank to boost remittances

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters