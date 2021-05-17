Coronavirus
Pakistan

Elahi grieved over demise of Begum Naseem Wali

Recorder Report 17 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and incumbent Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior political leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

They said (late) Begum Naseem was a woman of high spirit, courage and kindness. “Naseem had the honour of being the first woman parliamentarian and her services for democracy can never be forgotten. May the Almighty Allah elevate her ranks and grant patience to the bereaved family,” they added.

Punjab assembly Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Begum Naseem Wali Khan

