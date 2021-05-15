Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

(Karachi) Amid fierce attacks by Israeli forces, approximately 10,000 Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes in Gaza, the United Nations has transpired.

As per details, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Palestinians have taken shelter in schools, mosques, and other places with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services.

It raised concern that hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out on May 16 (Sunday).

The UN office stated that the Israeli forces and Palestinian groups must allow the UN to provide humanitarian aid including fuel, medical supplies, and food to the affected people. It urged that all parties must always adhere to international humanitarian and human rights laws.

So far, 122 Palestinians, including 31 children and 20 women, have been killed, and 900 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive against Gaza.

The Israeli forces continue to attack Gaza with a heavy bombardment that has caused extensive damage to residential buildings.

Similarly, nine Israelis have been killed in the recent violence – eight of them in rocket attacks, in addition to a soldier killed when an anti-tank guided missile struck his jeep.