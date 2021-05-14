Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most places in US: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its new public health recommendations on masks has announced that fully vaccinated people in the US are not required to wear a face mask or stay 6 feet away from others.

"Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues,” CDC said in its statement.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters. . “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

“We got to make that transition,” Fauci said. “If you are going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask.”

However, people who have not been vaccinated yet, are required to wear masks.

“This is an exciting and powerful moment, it could only happen because of the work of so many who made sure we have the rapid administration of three safe and effective vaccines,” Walensky said.