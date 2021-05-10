ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan set eyes on Central Asian countries in bid to expand trade

  • “We’re too restricted to a few countries -- North America, European Union and China,” said Dawood.
Ali Ahmed 10 May 2021

In a bid to diversify its trading partners, Pakistan looking to expand commerce is now looking towards neighboring countries especially Central Asia.

Talking to Bloomberg, Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood informed that a new trade pact will be finalized with Afghanistan by June, as the nation seeks to enhance its trading ties with the Central Asian countries.

“We’re too restricted to a few countries -- North America, European Union and China,” said Dawood. “But there is a much bigger world,” he added while informing that Pakistan plans to increase trade with Central Asian nations including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan to about $1.5 billion a year from less than a billion.

Last month, Dawood while talking to Business Recorder stated that Pakistan is among the few countries with very low trade with our neighboring countries. “I am a big believer in regional trade, and that’s why the Ministry of Commerce has gone on a fast track with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to open up the whole of Central Asian Republic region.… I’m looking at a time when Afghan and Uzbek trucks will go all the way to Karachi, and our trucks will go right through to Afghanistan, cross the border of Uzbekistan and eventually sell to the Central Asian Republics,” said Dawood.

As per the central bank figures, Pakistan relies heavily on a handful of trading partners i.e. US, EU and China. With Pakistan's total $66 billion of annual trade recorded in the year ended June 2020, China accounted for $11.2 billion and North America $6.76 billion.

Days ago, the World Bank in its recent report "Pakistan Development Update" estimated that Pakistan’s potential annual exports are at US$ 88.1 billion, about 4 times the actual current level.

However, in order to achieve these figures, the World Bank said that Pakistan needs to target high-potential Asian destinations rather than low potential African, Latin American, or Pacific Islands ones.

The Pakistan government also needs to negotiate market access with high potential destinations. Central Asian republics are a high potential for Pakistan, because of high missing exports to those countries, and because of their import dynamism, said the report.

Whereas preferential trade agreements with Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan should be priorities, along with the negotiation of agreements on transit trade with Afghanistan to facilitate physical access to those markets, the report suggested.

China World Bank Abdul Razak Dawood US EU bank Pakistan’s trade deficit Central Asian

Pakistan set eyes on Central Asian countries in bid to expand trade

Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi

At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

List of military candidates stirs unease over Iran vote

British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses

Seven dead at US birthday party shooting

Taliban declare three-day Afghan ceasefire for Eid holiday

PM pays tribute to expats over rise in remittances

Strategic hydropower projects in AJK: ECC exempts OSCs from taxes

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

Shehbaz’s treatment abroad: Govt says will challenge LHC decision

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters