Prices of essential eatables surge ahead of Eid

PESHAWAR: A manifold increase in prices of live chicken/meat, cow meat, vegetable, fresh fruits and other Eid special items, including vermicelli, sweet and other confectionery was witnessed in the retail market ahead of Eid ul Fitr, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

As the Eid ul Fitr is around the corner, the prices of live chicken/ meat has registered all time high because of its increasing demand on the upcoming largest Muslim festival, according to the survey, prices goes up at Rs293 per kg, which was selling at Rs253-261 per kg in few days back, while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs170-180 and Rs190 in the market.

The survey revealed that prices of vegetables have risen up sharply in the local market. It was noticed that prices of lady finger has increased at Rs150 per kg from Rs80 per kg, arvi at Rs120 from Rs100 per kg, capsicum at Rs140 from Rs.100 per kg, bitter gourds [Karela] at Rs150 from Rs.120 per kg, peas at Rs150/- per kg from Rs 70 per kg, red colored potatoes at Rs50-70/- per kg, white-colored potatoes at Rs40/- per kg, tori at Rs100 from Rs80/- per kg, kado at Rs100/- from Rs70 per kg, bringle at Rs50/- per KG, cabbage at Rs70/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs40/- per kg, turnip at Rs50/- per kg, French bean at Rs150-200/- per kg.

Similarly, a one-kilogram ginger is being sold at Rs450/- per kg against the price of Rs350/- per kg in the last week. Garlic was being sold at Rs200/- per kg against the price of Rs150/- per kg. Lemon is being sold at Rs120/- per kg whereas green chili is being sold at Rs120-140/- per kg.

Onion was available at Rs50-60/- per kg. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs80/- per kg against the Rs60 per in the previous week. Cucumber was being sold at Rs50/- per kg against the price of Rs40 per kg.

Likewise, the survey noticed that prices of fruits, which is staple food, was remained high side during the holy month Ramazan, are witnessing further increase ahead of Eid. According to the survey, a dozen of bananas are being sold at Rs180-200/- while apples were available at Rs180-200/- and Rs250/- per kg.

Similarly, it added that the guava price has beyond purchasing power of common man as available at Rs200-250/- per kg. Melon is being sold at Rs60/- per kg, watermelon at Rs60 per kg, cold-storage orange/kinnow was available at Rs200/- per dozen, peach was being sold at Rs150-160/- per KG and Rs200/- per kg. A new green colored mango is being sold at Rs120-150/- per kg, the survey noticed.

According to the survey, without bone cow meat is being sold at Rs600-650/- per kg while with bone cow meat was available at Rs500-550/- per kg, against the official fixed rate of Rs370-400/- per kg.

Likewise, the survey revealed that prices of mutton beef have surged up in the local market as available at Rs1200-1350/- and Rs1400/- per kg. A one-kilogram packet of vermicelli, was available at Rs150-160 against the previous price of Rs100 per packet, whereas a considerable increase in prices of sweets, confectionery and other Eid special items was also witnessed in the local market, the survey noticed.

Sugar price remained unchanged in the local market, as available at Rs100/- per kg, whereas long queues were witnessed outside utility stores in the city wherein sugar is being sold at Rs68/- per kg as subsidized rate, according to the survey.

From Rs10 to 20/- per kg increase in all brands of edible oil and ghee was witnessed in the local market, as available within range of Rs250-260/- per KG/litre, and Rs280-300 and Rs310 per KG/litre, it was revealed by the survey.

It was noticed that flour price has remained high-side as a 20-KG fine flour bag was being sold at Rs1300-1350 while mixed flour 20KG bag is being available at Rs1200-1250 in the local market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021