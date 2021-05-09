ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kyrgyz court fines Canadian gold miner 2.5bn euros

AFP 09 May 2021

BISHKEK, (Kyrgyzstan): A court in Kyrgyzstan has fined Canadian-owned miner Koumtor Gold Company more than 2.5 billion dollars for environmental pollution at the country's biggest gold mine. Koumtor, part of Canada's Centerra Gold group, was accused of stocking waste for years on two glaciers close to the operation.

"Bishkek's Oktiabrski court decided on May 7 to fine Koumtor Gold Company 261.7 billion soms," (2.53 billion euros, $3.1 billion)", a court spokesman told AFP on Saturday. The verdict fell a day after parliament passed a bill allowing the government to enforce "external management" on a foreign firm if environmental laws have been broken.

parliament Court Kyrgyzstan Koumtor Gold Company

Kyrgyz court fines Canadian gold miner 2.5bn euros

PIA restructuring plan blocked

General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

Sec 72 of Cos Act: Cos to have their shares in book-entry form only: SECP

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus cases soar

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: Pakistan receives first consignment via COVAX facility: Dr Faisal

Major US pipeline targeted in cyber attack

Award of 6 exploration blocks to state-run cos: B’stan PA notifies body to take up issue with Centre

Sales Tax regime: SHC strikes down SRO 583(I) 2017

Shab-e-Qadr tonight

New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.