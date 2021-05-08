ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

  • "Security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries," FO said.
  • Two men in the western Maharashtra state of India were arrested for illegally possessing over seven kilograms (15.4 pounds) of natural uranium.
Aisha Mahmood 08 May 2021

Pakistan has called for a thorough investigation of the seizure of more than seven kilograms of natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India.

Earlier, two men in the western Maharashtra state of India were arrested for illegally possessing over seven kilograms (15.4 pounds) of natural uranium. The confiscated material worth around $2.9 million, is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.

The two accused identified as Jigar Pandya and Abu Tahir were remanded in the custody of the anti-terrorism squad till May 12. Police said they are being interrogated to know the source of the seized material and where it would be sent, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) expressed serious concern and said that the security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries.

"There is a need for thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible," FO statement said.

