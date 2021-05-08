Crucial Scottish elections: Pro-independence SNP wins early seats

GLASGOW: Scotland's main pro-independence party captured a swathe of seats on Friday in a crucial Scottish parliament election which could determine the future of the United Kingdom, although its leader cautioned the result remained "on a knife edge".

The ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) will seek to hold another referendum on independence by the end of 2023 if there is a pro-independence majority returned to the devolved 129-seat parliament - setting up a potential legal showdown with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will refuse any such vote.