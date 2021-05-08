KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 7, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 152.40 152.80 DKK 24.43 24.53 SAUDIA RIYAL 40.30 40.70 NOK 18.03 18.13 UAE DIRHAM 41.30 41.70 SEK 17.86 17.96 EURO 182.70 184.70 AUD $ 116.50 118.50 UK POUND 210.50 212.50 CAD $ 123.30 125.30 JAPANI YEN 1.37156 1.39156 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.25 CHF 165.64 166.64 CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.80 =========================================================================

