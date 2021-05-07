ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Aussie star Hewitt delays Tennis Hall of Fame entry to 2022

  • Hewitt, 40, won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon singles titles and was runner-up at the 2004 US Open and 2005 Australian Open.
AFP 07 May 2021

NEW YORK: Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt of Australia said Thursday his induction to the International Tennis Hall of Fame will be delayed until 2022 due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In a video posted on the Hall's website, the two-time Grand Slam singles champion said he plans to attend next year's ceremony in July during the ATP Hall of Fame Championship at Newport, Rhode Island.

"Unfortunately, due to the circumstances around Covid this year, my family and I won't be able to make it over to Newport to celebrate this July," Hewitt said in the video.

"But we are really looking forward to coming back and actually being part of it in 2022 at the Hall of Fame."

The Hall of Fame will conduct an induction ceremony at this year's grass-court event on July 17, the day of the tournament semi-finals.

The ceremony will see the enshrinement of 2020 inductees Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez, whose ceremony was called off last year, and other 2021 inductees, including The Original 9, trailblazing players who launched the women's pro tour, and the late coach Dennis Van der Meer.

US-Australia travel issues will keep Hewitt from sharing the moment.

"While I'm very much looking forward to the ceremony and the celebration, everyone's health and safety is the rightful priority for us all to focus on right now," Hewitt said.

Hewitt, 40, won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon singles titles and was runner-up at the 2004 US Open and 2005 Australian Open.

Hewitt captured 30 ATP singles crowns in his career, taking his first in his hometown of Adelaide in 1998 and his last at Newport in 2014.

In November 2001, the Aussie became the youngest player to be ranked ATP world number one at age 20.

COVID19 Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo Lleyton Hewitt Tennis Hall of Fame

Aussie star Hewitt delays Tennis Hall of Fame entry to 2022

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th

Diplomats take great exception to PM’s remarks

Construction sector: Over 1,070 projects worth Rs383bn investment registered

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters