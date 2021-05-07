ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
ICE cotton futures jump 3pc

Reuters 07 May 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose as much as 3% on Thursday to their highest in a week on concerns over lower supplies of the natural fibre crop and a lower dollar.

Cotton contracts for July rose 2.56 cents, or 2.93%, to 89.89 cents per lb by 13:08 p.m. EDT (1708 GMT), their highest since April 29.

“This is a culmination of a real supply issue for the current crop, high committed sales and expectations that we’re not going to grow as much cotton as we need for next year,” as key grains are paying better, said Louis Barbera, partner and analyst at VLM Commodities Ltd.

Chicago corn extended a rally on Thursday to a fresh eight-year high as dry weather threatened harvest yields in major exporter Brazil and kept the focus on ebbing global supplies.

“A planting rain is what’s needed, we’re going to be looking towards the end of May as the crucial time,” but in key cotton-producing counties that could grow up to a million bales, “it’s not looking good,” Barbera said.

The US Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report showed net sales of 63,700 running bales for 2020/2021, down 17% from the previous week and 56% from the prior 4-week average. Analysts, including Barbera, have said that since they see US cotton stocks falling, the weekly export reports will not be a major near-term factor for the market.

The US dollar dipped on Thursday, potentially lifting cotton demand from buyers paying with other currencies.

