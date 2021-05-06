World
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian sources
- The Palestine Red Crescent confirmed having recovered the body of a young man.
06 May 2021
RAMALLAH: The Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
16-year-old Said Youssef Muhammad Oudeh "succumbed to his grave wounds caused by live bullets," fired by Israeli troops in the Odla area near Nablus, the ministry added.
The Palestine Red Crescent confirmed having recovered the body of a young man.
Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian sources
PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK
India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours
Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen
US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon
PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin
Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'
WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver
Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions
15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt
Govt seeks easing of conditions
Read more stories
Comments