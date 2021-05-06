ANL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
World

Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian sources

  • The Palestine Red Crescent confirmed having recovered the body of a young man.
AFP 06 May 2021

RAMALLAH: The Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

16-year-old Said Youssef Muhammad Oudeh "succumbed to his grave wounds caused by live bullets," fired by Israeli troops in the Odla area near Nablus, the ministry added.

The Palestine Red Crescent confirmed having recovered the body of a young man.

