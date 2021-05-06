KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 99,979 tonnes of cargos comprising 51,329 tonnes of import cargos and 48,650 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargos of 51,329 comprised of 29,345 tonnes of Containerized Cargos, 2,207 tonnes of Bulk Cargos, 3,900 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 3,860 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds and 12,017 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargos of 48,650 tonnes comprised of 47,850 tonnes of containerized cargos and 800 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargos.

A total of 6117 containers were handled out of which 2043 were of imports and 4074 were of exports. 2043 import containers comprised of 691 of 20s and 574 40s. Imports empty containers were 574 of 20s and 134 of 40s. Export containers 4074 comprised of 1460 of 20s and 353 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 24 of 20s and 942 of 40s.

There were 07 vessels viz. Viking Emerald, Diyala, Hanyu Camelliatanker, Songa, Nuernberg, Korea Chemi and CSL Sophie have expectedly berthed at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There are 05 Ships viz. Sea Fortune, Andes, M.T Quetta, Szczecin Trader and Elka Delphi have sailed out from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

There were 08 ships namely Chem Silicon, FG Rotterdam, Good Luck, Jin Tao, Stolt Sequoia, X-Press Odyssey, Cosco Rotterdam and As Sicilia were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 187,979 tonnes, comprising 154,215 tonnes imports cargo and 33,764 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,696 Containers (2,207 TEUs imports and 1,4890 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Atlantic Elm, Splendour Opal, Al-Soor-II and Al-Gharrafa carrying Steel coil, Palm oil, Gas oil and Natural gas are expected take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO and EETL on Wednesday (today), 5th May-2021, while five more ships, Josephine Maersk, Express Athens, Express Euphrates, Golar Frost and Al-Jassasiya carrying Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim during on Thursday, 6th May-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021