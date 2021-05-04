ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Honda implements 4th price hike on bikes in four months

  • Atlas Honda has increased the prices of bikes once again, marking the fourth hike since the start of this year.
  • According to a notification, the motorcycles saw a Rs. 3,000 price increase, which will be in effect from May 3, 2021.
Syed Ahmed 04 May 2021

Atlas Honda has increased the prices of bikes once again, marking the fourth hike since the start of this year. According to a notification, the motorcycles saw a Rs. 3,000 price increase, which will be in effect from May 3, 2021.

The new price tag for the Honda CD70 is Rs84,500 rather than Rs82,900, meaning a Rs1,600 price hike. Meanwhile, the CG-125 saw a Rs3,000 increase, landing the price at Rs139,500, from Rs136,500. The new price of CD70-Dream is Rs90,500 after a hike of Rs2,600.

The CG-125/Self Starter now costs Rs167,500, CB-125F is Rs200,500 and CB-150 F is Rs255,500, after an increase of Rs3,000 respectively.

Just in April, the motorbikes manufacturer raised prices by up to Rs. 1,600. The prices of Honda CD 70, Honda CD 70 Dream, and Honda Pridor were inflated by Rs. 1,000, while Honda CD 125, Honda CG 125F, Honda CG 125S, and Honda CB 150F saw a price bump of Rs.1,600.

Since the beginning of 2021, this is the fourth time that Honda has increased bike prices. Honda rang in the New Year with inflation in bike prices. Followed by another price increase on the 1st of February.

An apparent reason for the last three price hikes is not known, and the same goes for the current price change. Additionally, the Pakistani rupee has a better value against the US dollar since the currency was significantly devalued in the previous few weeks.

